Kerala cops open fire in the air during chase

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Tension prevailed at Virugambakkam on Saturday morning, when a police team from Kerala opened one round of fire in the air while trying to nab a 41-year-old financier who was involved in cheating to the tune of several crores of rupees in Kerala.

The incident happened when a team from Kerala, consisting of eight members and led by Circle-Inspector Anish Kumar from Palluruthy police station reached Chennai after it got a tip off that P Maharajan, was hiding in Chennai.

“On Saturday morning, around 10, eight policemen entered Maharajan’s house at Natesan Nagar at Virugambakkam and tried to nab him. However, his relatives began quarrelling with police and did not allow them to arrest Maharajan. To apprehend the suspect, one of the policemen opened one round of fire in the air causing a flutters in the locality,” said a police source.

Neighbours alerted Virugambakkam police station who rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries and found that a special team from Kerala was carrying out an operation.“The Kerala police did not inform local police about the arrest. But, subsequently the local police helped the neighbouring State police to nab the suspect,” said a senior police officer.

Later, Kerala police obtained a transit warrant from metropolitan magistrate court at Saidapet and took him back to their hometown by a flight.

Maharajan was nabbed earlier under Kerala Money Lenders Act and Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act.“Once, the case was registered against him with Palluruthy police station in Ernakulam, Maharajan moved to Chennai. Based on a tip off, in July, a team nabbed him from Virugambakkam and were taking him. When they reached Kaniyur in Coimbatore, a gang intercepted the police team and abducted Maharajan and escaped,” added the source.