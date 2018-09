By Express News Service

CHENNAI:A 75-year-old retired teacher was fatally knocked down by a car on Ambal Street at Keelkattalai on Friday night.

Police said Nebil of the same locality was feeding dogs when a car knocked him from behind, said a police officer. Passers by rushed him to hospital where he was declared ‘brought dead’.St Thomas Mount traffic investigation wing registered a case and arrested the car driver Anbazhagan from Ariyalur .