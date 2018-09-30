Home Cities Chennai

Snatchers go on a spree on Friday 

Four persons lost their gold chains and one his cell phone in different incidents in the city on Friday night leaving policemen on their toes.

Published: 30th September 2018

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:Four persons lost their gold chains and one his cell phone in different incidents in the city on Friday night leaving policemen on their toes.  In the first incident, Chandra, 76, had gone to a private hospital at Mylapore for a check up and was returning home. “She was walking in Bharathidasan Colony, KK Nagar, when two men intercepted her. Introducing themselves as police officers, they spoke in Hindi and cautioned Chandra about chain snatchers and offered to wrap the jewel in a paper and keep it in her handbag,” said a police officer.  It was only in the night, when she took the bag she found that a stone had been placed instead of her chain in the packet. MGR Nagar police have filed a case.

Similarly, a 11-sovereign chain was stolen from a retired BSNL employee at Adyar by two men posing as policemen.Hardly, a few kilometre away from the first incident, another 53-year-old woman was also a victim. “Savithri was walking home from a temple on Eighth Sector Street, when two bike-borne men snatched her seven sovereign chain and escaped,” said a police officer. K K Nagar police have registered a case.At Egmore, Chandra, 51 was walking at Pudupet towards her house, when two bike-borne men on a motorbike snatched her five sovereign chain and escaped.

