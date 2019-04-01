13 year old dies after being hit by lorry, hunt on for driver
The driver fled the scene, said the police. The Washermenpet Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and launched a hunt for the driver.
Published: 01st April 2019 02:56 AM | Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:56 AM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: A 13-year-old boy, who was on his way to a cricket ground at Tiruvottriyur, was killed after being knocked down by a lorry on Saturday. Police said B Karthikeyan, a resident of Poongavanapuram at Thiruvottriyur, was studying class 8 in a government school nearby.
He was going to an adjoining cricket ground around 4 pm when a container lorry ran over him on the Ennore Express High Road. Passers-by rushed the boy to the Stanley Government Hospital. Meanwhile, some people, in a fit of anger, pelted stones at the lorry.
The driver fled the scene, said the police. The Washermenpet Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case and launched a hunt for the driver.