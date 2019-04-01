Home Cities Chennai

Seven arrested, stolen gold and phones recovered 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A four-member burglary gang, including two women, were arrested by Madhavaram Milk Colony police and around 130 sovereigns were recovered from them on Sunday. In a separate incident, three men were arrested for a series of robberies.

The accused have been identified as V Dinakaran (33) of Tirunelveli district, G Mohan (54) of Ernavur, Rani and Mariamma of Old Washermenpet. Police said Mariamma is Dinakaran’s mother-in-law. They were accused in more than 80 house break-ins in the city as well as Bengaluru and had been detained under Goondas Act, police said. While the women will allegedly fix the target by visiting various areas looking for locked houses during the day, the men commit the crime at night, police said.
Of the 130 sovereigns stolen, 62 sovereigns were from K Ashok Kumar’s house at Ajeez Nagar at Madhavaram on January 18. 

The remaining recovered jewels were handed over to Peravallur police as they been burgled in their jurisdiction. 

Meanwhile, ICF police arrested three men in connection with a series of robberies in the locality. Two mobile phones and a bike were seized from the accused identified as Selvakumar (20), Ganesan (21) and Vijayakumar (20) of Korattur. 

Preliminary investigation revealed that they had allegedly robbed mobile phones at Pondy Bazaar and sold them. 

Among them, Ganesan was a history-sheeter at Kodungaiyur and Korattur police stations with several mobile phone and chain snatching cases pending against him, police said

