AIADMK election pandal gutted

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A temporary structure raised by AIADMK for election work at Chengalpattu was gutted on Saturday night. A pandal was raised at Thimmarajapuram near Chengalpattu, from where election works are being carried out.

“On Saturday night, after party cadre went away from the place, fire started. Fire service personnel put out the flames after an hour of struggle,” said a police officer.

The entire structure came down and all the materials including chairs, electrical items and other election-related posters and banners were burnt, he said. Chengalpattu police have registered a case.