An abstract expression of emotions in Chennai

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : What Rupak Munje can’t say in words, he says through his art. Highly abstract, full of vivid colours, and bold strokes — the 22-year-old’s art is expressive and impactful. In 2012, when Rupak was a student with We CAN, an autism resource centre in Neelankarai, he partook in a year-long art therapy programme conducted by an American art therapist. This helped him recognise his aptitude and passion for art. Only one year later, Rupak held a solo show at Forum Art Gallery, Adyar, with over 50 works on display.

“I’m an artist myself. I mentored him after the course was over. I was quite impressed by his brush strokes and the way he works. His style of working is the exact opposite of the other artists. They usually think before they paint, but Rupak paints first and thinks about it later,” said Rupak’s father, Rajendra Munje. Rajendra graduated from the Chitrakala Maha Vidyalaya in Nagpur in 1982, and currently works as a brand design director at an advertising firm.

Since his first show, Rupak has had over 34 shows across the country and over 170 paintings. Most recently, his works were displayed at the Kochi Biennale with the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s special gallery for artists with autism called Outsider Art.

Rajendra explained that his son’s art is highly abstract and does not contain any traditional forms or landscapes, as Rupak has no concept of the same. “We get insights into his mind through his art. He manages to connect what he is going through via his art. The impact of art in his life is very holistic — he used to be hyper but now has calmed down. He is turning out to be a mature man, and I am very proud of him,” said Rajendra, adding that Rupak is non-verbal and uses sign language to communicate.

Rupak’s works are also on display at the Chennai Railway Museum’s art gallery.“Many people like his art, not because of his autism but because he is a very good artist. He is now at par with professional artists, and he has evolved and grown in the field. He has shown that he isn’t autistic but artistic,” said Rajendra.