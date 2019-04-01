Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Periamet gets squeezed

The city's commercial leather hub was dwindling with businesses only to be replaced by dozens of towering hotels per street.

Published: 01st April 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 10:53 PM   |  A+A-

The leather companies, which thrived here in the 80s and 90s, were replaced by towering hotels

The leather companies, which thrived here in the 80s and 90s, were replaced by towering hotels.| Debadatta Mallick

By  Rochana Mohan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Behind the towering Rippon Building and dilapidated Victoria Hall, lies a tangle of streets and roads that is Periyamet. Located close to Central Railway Station, Periamet was a leather hub of the city in the 80s and 90s. A few godowns and tanneries though still function from the street. Due to dwindling business, many closed down, only to be replaced by dozens of towering hotels per street. Following an email from a reader about the increasing encroachments on VV Koil Street affecting local businesses, CE visited the area to find out more.

Reputation at stake

Of the 90 hotels on VV Koil Street, six are multi-storeyed. According to the managers, most of them replaced leather companies due to its prime location. Business is brisk, they say. The other end of the street, though, has a different story to tell. Dozens of bathroom stall-sized makeshift homes have been a permanent fixture for many years, which stand at the threshold between the hotels and the street. 

“Customers have said that the encroachments bother them. They ask why there is a slum — of course, that’s not the right word — right next to a hotel. So, they leave negative reviews online, and it affects business,” shares Midhun Kayyil, manager of Hydel Park Hotel. He also claims that the people living in the encroachments go through the hotel’s garbage at night.

This directly affects the hotels closer to the encroachments, and indirectly, the hotels deeper within the street. “The road is not cleaned regularly. Workers come to clean the road once in five or six days. With so many hotels here, which hosts many foreigners, regular cleaning has to take place,” said Sounder Rajan J, manager of Grand Cascade Rooms. He also expressed concern that especially due to the encroachments, regular cleaning was necessary, as the residents often sleep on the road.

Safety and sanitation

According to Poongudi R, a 63-year-old resident of the encroachments, the 40-odd families on the street have spent six generations in bathroom-sized houses. “My grandmother lived here, in these very same houses. Now, my granddaughter lives here too. Our families have worked with the tanneries in the area, but now that the businesses have shut down, we have no work,” she said. 

Her daughter, Ladhiya R, explained that the houses are too small to hold an entire family, and therefore the adults sleep on the street or on an elevated pavement. “When we sleep, you can’t tell how your dress will move, so things might slip here and there. It’s very uncomfortable for us ladies. We’ve even had incidents where, while we are asleep, men come and lie down next to us,” she said. The children either sleep in the houses or on the porch of a leather tannery. The women take turns staying up till the wee hours in the morning to keep an eye on each other.

As he lays on a cycle cart, slowly petting a black cat, Elumalai G, Poongudi’s husband, explained that the nearest public toilet was being used by all the families in the encroachments. “It’s difficult for us men to use, so imagine how the women must feel. A Corporation official visited us six months back and we told him all our problems. But, nothing has happened yet,” he said.

As a coolie in a nearby leather godown, Elumalai washes sheets of leather, but decreasing business is putting a strain on the families on the road.When contacted, Corporation officials stated that they were unaware of the issue, but will look into it.“Many media people have come here and spoken to us about all this. We’ve spoken to newspapers and we’ve spoken to the cameras. Still, nothing has changed,” said Poongudi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Periamet Chennai increasing encroachments Periamet increasing encroachments Chennai leather hub

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
Gallery
Director Mahendran, who is well known for helming movies like Mullum Malarum, Uthiripookal, passed away on April 2nd, 2019. He was 79 years old. (File | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of one of Kollywood's finest directors J Mahendran
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp