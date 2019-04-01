Colleges worried as UGC sends directive on Yoga day preparations 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a letter to universities and affiliated colleges to start preparations for 5th International Day of Yoga (IDY) to be celebrated on June 21.

The commission has asked varsity authorities to organise “run up” event for the IDY on May 2, (50 days ahead of the event). Colleges and universities are concerned as amid the elections, they will be facing problem in making arrangements for the run up activities for Yoga day.

“Our staff is busy with election duty and examination arrangements and amidst all this we hardly have any manpower or time to make arrangements for IDY. Probably, after elections we will decide what to do on Yoga day,” said a principal of a city college.

“Elections in Tamil Nadu will be held on April 18 and after that we will have handful of days to organise the run up for the event. I do not know how we will make arrangements for the day,” said a senior faculty member of a university

The UGC has written to all Vice-Chancellors last week asking them to organise activities to promote Yoga among youth and invoke sentiments of National pride in proliferating Yoga to the rest of the world.

In the letter, it has mentioned that the ministry of AYUSH has taken up preparation for celebration of International Day of Yoga with greater and more active participation of students and teachers during the current year celebration. The UGC has further suggested measures to the institutes to celebrate the IDY 2019 in a befitting manner.

The commission has suggested to universities and colleges to adopt yoga as a part of activities to encourage physical well-being and to focus on common yoga protocol(CYP) which consists of 45 minute sequence of relatively simple yoga drills. The UGC has also said in the letter to keep the essential facilities open during summer vacation for Yoga Programs to be attended by teachers and students.

The letter addressed to Vice-Chancellors says “You are also requested to arrange such events as run-up activities on 2nd May 2019 (50 days to the event).”