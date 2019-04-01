Home Cities Chennai

Courier firm to pay Rs 21,000 for bad service

Shobhit Shah, a resident of Narasingapuram near Mount Road, booked a parcel to be sent to Sithalapakkam, which never reached the person concerned.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: For failing to deliver a parcel and also losing it, District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), directed the Franch Express to pay a compensation of Rs 21,000. Shobhit Shah, a resident of Narasingapuram near Mount Road, booked a parcel to be sent to Sithalapakkam, which never reached the person concerned.

The complainant submitted that by paying a sum of Rs 8,500 in 2012, he sent a Wii play console to one Preetha Chandrashekar in Sithalapakkam through the firm. However, the delivery was never made. The courier network  also refused to refund the amount. 

Denying the allegations, the courier network submitted that the parcel usually takes only 24 hours for delivery and if the door is locked or the address is wrong, the delivery shall not be done.

Considering the oral and documentary evidence, the forum presided by M Mony observed that the consignment usually reaches the destination within 24 hours, but in this case, the parcel was found to be missing. The forum directed the firm at Kilpauk to pay the compensation. 

