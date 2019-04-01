Fem-Mae auditions under way to find Face of South

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are hundreds of aspirants in Chennai who want to take up modelling as a serious career option. Yet, the opportunities in the city are comparatively minimal and this platform will help them gain real experience of how beauty pageants actually are,” said fashion choreographer and stylist Karun Raman during the auditions of Fem-Mae Mr, Miss and Mrs Face Of South which was held on Saturday. He is the show director of Fem-Mae.

The auditions for the fashion pageant, organised by GR events, will also take place in Bengaluru on April 6 and Hyderabad on April 7. Auditions were held in Coimbatore on March 31.

A total of 90 contestants, 30 for each category will be selected for the finals which will be held at Chennai on May 26. The best part of the event is that 30 per cent of the income that will be generated will be donated to the transgender community.

“In these two months, we will have fitness and presentation tasks for the contestants and they will have to undergo a four-day special grooming session by experts in the industry before the finals. The jury will consist of 15 members including celebrities from south film industry and Bollywood. The winners will be given a cash prize of Rs1 lakh and a chance for an ad shoot. Anukreethy Vas, the Miss World India, 2018 is our brand ambassador for this,” said Sonali Jain, CEO and founder, Fem-Mae.