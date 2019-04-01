Home Cities Chennai

Fem-Mae auditions under way to find Face of South

In these two months, we will have fitness and presentation tasks  for the contestants and they will have to undergo a four-day special grooming session by experts in the industry before the finals.

Published: 01st April 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are hundreds of aspirants in Chennai who want to take up modelling as a serious career option. Yet, the opportunities in the city are comparatively minimal and this platform will help them gain real experience of how beauty pageants actually are,” said fashion choreographer and stylist Karun Raman during the auditions of Fem-Mae Mr, Miss and Mrs Face Of South which was held on Saturday. He is the show director of Fem-Mae.

The auditions for the fashion pageant, organised by GR events, will also take place in Bengaluru on April 6 and Hyderabad on April 7. Auditions were held in Coimbatore on March 31. 

A total of 90 contestants, 30 for each category will be selected for the finals which will be held at Chennai on May 26. The best part of the event is that 30 per cent of the income that will be generated will be donated to the transgender community. 

“In these two months, we will have fitness and presentation tasks  for the contestants and they will have to undergo a four-day special grooming session by experts in the industry before the finals. The jury will consist of 15 members including celebrities from south film industry and Bollywood. The winners will be given a cash prize of Rs1 lakh and a chance for an ad shoot. Anukreethy Vas, the Miss World India, 2018 is our brand ambassador for this,” said Sonali Jain, CEO and founder, Fem-Mae. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fem-Mae audition

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp