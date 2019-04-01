Go behind concert scenes to mind your music business opportunities in Chennai

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI : There’s more to music than an open mic. The upcoming workshop titled Music Business 101 is here to show the backstage world of the music industry. The workshop is aimed at both artistes as well as music business professionals. It will shed light on the various aspects of the music industry along with the multitude of job opportunities available in the country today — focusing on artist management, right from how to make a press kit to how to approach a manager, venues, and festivals.

Ritnika Nayan will be the speaker of the event. The New Delhi-based music consultant pursued her undergraduate in television and video production at the Hofstra University in New York. She went on to pursue her Masters degree in Music Business Management at Westminister University in London. “I used to work for the college in the concert organising committee.

I loved arranging shows for the university. In between, I came to India and worked in television and films but moved back,” said Ritnika who owns a music company called ‘Music Gets Me High.’ She used to manage bands, but currently helps with booking for different shows and gigs.

She’s been working in the music industry for over 19 years in New York, London, and India. She has worked with artistes like Maroon 5, Nickelback, Counting Crows, Manu Crows, Manu Chao, Guns and Roses, Nucleya, Advaita, and Jalebee Cartel to name a few. Her expertise is in artiste management, concert and festival production. Ritnika’s love for playing piano and music at a very young age inspired her to take up an off-beat career as a music consultant. She hopes to help in streamlining the aspects of the field for better career opportunities.

“The workshop is for young and talented untapped potential to come to the limelight. These are kids dying to take music forward. I’ve designed a certification course in the Music Business. It is available at Sri Aurobindo Centre of Art and Communication in New Delhi. I will be taking classes on different modules like artist management, figuring out booking agents for concerts, and establishing labels. There will be guest speakers,” adds Ritnika who has conducted this workshop in New Delhi and Mumbai.

The workshop, curated by Swarnabhooomi Academy of Music, will be held at Backyard, Adyar on April 3 from 7 pm to 9 pm. Entry fee is Rs 500 Tickets are available at: https://www.townscript.com/e/music-business-101-by-ritnika-nayan-132333/booking