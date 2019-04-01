Home Cities Chennai

Have you ‘figured’ this out?

With the IPL fever taking over India for the next two months, brands are making sure to catch the fancy of cricket fans with memorabilia and collectibles.

Published: 01st April 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

The miniature models of Chennai Super Kings players

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the IPL fever taking over India for the next two months, brands are making sure to catch the fancy of cricket fans with memorabilia and collectibles. LilliputHub, a Vizag-based start-up has desgined mini figurines of Chennai Super Kings players. 

Talking about the concept, Uday Bhaskar Jakkana, the founder, says, “When I was playing with my kids, they asked for a Bahubali toy. This was when the movie had released and no company had thought about the idea then. I used this as an opportunity to come up with my own toys. After meeting people with shared interest, we launched LilliputHub in 2017,” said the CEO of the company. The team has 8 members. 

LilliputHub was started in May 2017. The team created two prototypes from Bahubali — Amarendra Bahubali and Bhallaladeva. They tied up with a manufacturing unit for mass production. Around 10,000 pieces were sold. The figurines and toys garnered a huge fan following including the likes of the heroes and cast of Bahubali. 

After almost a year, the team decided to create something equally magnificent. They launched the CSK collection on March 19. “We started off with three players. There was a separate photoshoot and the players loved the toys. We’ve received orders from the US, Australia, New Delhi, and Maharashtra. We’ve also retailed our products at Khadim stores in Chennai,” he said. The packaging is done in such a way that the tool kit can be kept inside the transparent cover after playing with it. 

“So far, the demand has been more than the supply. We have limited stock. This has been a hit among kids of all generations,” says Uday.  

A kit comprising one of the three players, accessories and autograph would cost `999. Shipping inside India takes 3-4 days, and international orders can take 10-15 days. The limited edition toys are available on Amazon and Flipkart. 
Visit: www.lilliputhub.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
LilliputHub IPL CSK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp