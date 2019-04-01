Have you ‘figured’ this out?

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the IPL fever taking over India for the next two months, brands are making sure to catch the fancy of cricket fans with memorabilia and collectibles. LilliputHub, a Vizag-based start-up has desgined mini figurines of Chennai Super Kings players.

Talking about the concept, Uday Bhaskar Jakkana, the founder, says, “When I was playing with my kids, they asked for a Bahubali toy. This was when the movie had released and no company had thought about the idea then. I used this as an opportunity to come up with my own toys. After meeting people with shared interest, we launched LilliputHub in 2017,” said the CEO of the company. The team has 8 members.

LilliputHub was started in May 2017. The team created two prototypes from Bahubali — Amarendra Bahubali and Bhallaladeva. They tied up with a manufacturing unit for mass production. Around 10,000 pieces were sold. The figurines and toys garnered a huge fan following including the likes of the heroes and cast of Bahubali.

After almost a year, the team decided to create something equally magnificent. They launched the CSK collection on March 19. “We started off with three players. There was a separate photoshoot and the players loved the toys. We’ve received orders from the US, Australia, New Delhi, and Maharashtra. We’ve also retailed our products at Khadim stores in Chennai,” he said. The packaging is done in such a way that the tool kit can be kept inside the transparent cover after playing with it.

“So far, the demand has been more than the supply. We have limited stock. This has been a hit among kids of all generations,” says Uday.

A kit comprising one of the three players, accessories and autograph would cost `999. Shipping inside India takes 3-4 days, and international orders can take 10-15 days. The limited edition toys are available on Amazon and Flipkart.

