Heat wave-like conditions in Tamil Nadu; city sizzles at 39.2 degrees

The IMD said dry weather is likely to prevail for one week. The temperature warning in the interior districts has been extended till April 4.

Published: 01st April 2019 03:27 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heat wave-like conditions prevailed in several parts of the State, including Chennai on Sunday. The Meenambakkam station in city suburbs recorded a scorching 39.2 degree Celsius, 4.5 degrees above normal and Nungambakkam was equally hot at 36.8 degrees, 3.2 degrees above normal. It was the hottest day in the month of March in the last six years.

A total of six weather stations in Tamil Nadu have breached 40-degree Celsius mark. Karur Paramathi has recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees followed by Tiruttani 41.5 degrees, Vellore 41 degrees, Tiruchy 40.8 degrees, Dharmapuri and Madurai 40.2 degrees. 

The IMD said dry weather is likely to prevail for one week. The temperature warning in the interior districts has been extended till April 4. “Maximum temperature is likely to continue above normal by 2-3 degrees Celsius at a few places over interior Tamil Nadu (Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirapalli, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai districts),” a Met bulletin said. 

Weather blogger Pradeep John said strong offshore winds and dry land breeze were the cause for spurt in temperatures. Hot and humid conditions would continue, especially in city suburbs which don’t enjoy the luxury of sea breeze, he said.

