Home Cities Chennai

Hundreds risk lives on VV Koil Street

Driving on VV Koil Street, an arterial stretch between Taramani link Road and CSIR Road, is becoming risky for motorists daily.

Published: 01st April 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 02:44 AM   |  A+A-

Few drainage pipes also leak in this area  Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Driving on VV Koil Street, an arterial stretch between Taramani link Road and CSIR Road, is becoming risky for motorists daily. The broken surface filled with potholes has made nearly two lakh daily users, mostly IT employees, vulnerable to accidents.  

“We have employees coming from different parts of the city, some even travel 40 km to 50 km. But, all of them dread this tiny 550-metre stretch. I have been working here for a decade. Only patchwork is being done to fix the damaged portions. I have not seen the officials re-lay the entire road ever since I joined,” said K Ramakrishnan, working at the Ascendas IT Park located right next to the street.
To avoid VV Koil Street while travelling towards the Tidel Park signal, motorists from Jawaharlal Nehru Salai must travel three extra kilometres via Old Mahabalipuram Road, which again is infamous for its unending traffic snarls. So, they resort to this small stretch instead.

“A few drainage pipes are leaking in the street, stinking up the area. The road is unfit for use between 9 am and 11 am, and from 7 pm to 10 pm. It takes at least 15 minutes to cross this stretch. It is scary to even think of traversing the road during monsoons,” said Sree Venkatesh, a motorist, who works in Taramani.
For R Srivithya, a regular on this route, her two-wheeler needs frequent servicing because of the condition of the road. “Accidents are common as motorists skid on the patchy surface. The small yet sharp concrete stones bruise your hands if you fall,” she said.

When contacted, an official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said the civic body has identified 1,200 stretches in the city to lay new roads including VV Koil Street. However, he did not mention any deadline. “Most of the stretches identified for new roads are in the range of 100 m to 500 m in length. The roads will get 50 mm of bitumen macadam and 40 mm of bitumen concrete,” he said.

Relaying roads
An official from the Greater Chennai Corporation said the civic body has identified 1,200 stretches in the city to lay new roads in which VV Koil Street is also included. However, he did not mention any deadline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CSIR Road VV Koil Street

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp