Home Cities Chennai

TNSTC directed to pay Rs 36.7 lakh to victim’s kin

The victim, a materials manager in a private company, died in a hospital. He was the sole breadwinner.
Counsel for the transport corporation submitted that the accident was never caused by the bus.

Published: 01st April 2019 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after a State transport bus fatally hit a 47-year-old man near Marakkanam, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed TNSTC, Villupuram, to pay a compensation of Rs 36.73 lakh to the family. The deceased, A Sampathkumar, was going on a bike when the bus hit him and speed away.
According to a petition submitted by S Kausalya, the wife of the deceased, on May 17, 2016,  a TNSTC bus plying near Palayar Madam on ECR hit the bike. The accident occurred because the bus was driven in a rash and negligent manner, the petitioner added.

The victim, a materials manager in a private company, died in a hospital. He was the sole breadwinner.
Counsel for the transport corporation submitted that the accident was never caused by the bus. 
The tribunal headed K Ayyappan observed that in a petition filed before the HC, the bus driver had specifically admitted that TNSTC Corporation had initiated disciplinary action against him. To this, the petitioner’s counsel argued that if the driver was not involved in the accident, the department should not have initiated action. The tribunal asked TNSTC to pay the compensation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
TNSTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp