TNSTC directed to pay Rs 36.7 lakh to victim’s kin

CHENNAI: Nearly three years after a State transport bus fatally hit a 47-year-old man near Marakkanam, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has directed TNSTC, Villupuram, to pay a compensation of Rs 36.73 lakh to the family. The deceased, A Sampathkumar, was going on a bike when the bus hit him and speed away.

According to a petition submitted by S Kausalya, the wife of the deceased, on May 17, 2016, a TNSTC bus plying near Palayar Madam on ECR hit the bike. The accident occurred because the bus was driven in a rash and negligent manner, the petitioner added.

The victim, a materials manager in a private company, died in a hospital. He was the sole breadwinner.

Counsel for the transport corporation submitted that the accident was never caused by the bus.

The tribunal headed K Ayyappan observed that in a petition filed before the HC, the bus driver had specifically admitted that TNSTC Corporation had initiated disciplinary action against him. To this, the petitioner’s counsel argued that if the driver was not involved in the accident, the department should not have initiated action. The tribunal asked TNSTC to pay the compensation.