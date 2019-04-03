At VIT University Day celebration in Chennai, focus is on education investment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The United States and India are similar — both countries hold education in high regard,” said Robert Burgess, US Consul General in Chennai, in his address on Tuesday at VIT Chennai’s University Day celebrations.

He went on to emphasise the similarities between the two countries further, while also stressing on the need for a sound education and the reasons the US continues to be the favoured foreign education destination for Indians.

“Both countries are also celebrating, appreciating and promoting entrepreneurship increasingly. Over 15 per cent of the start-ups in Silicon Valley have been started by Indians or Indian Americans... A sound education is an investment for the person and also a powerful tool for society,” he said. On the day, a number of students and faculty were awarded for their outstanding work. Certificates and cash prizes amounting to Rs 50 lakh were distributed.

The guest of honour at the event, S Abhaya Kumar, executive director of Strides Shasun, urged students to create a blueprint and encouraged them to set goals. “Have a deep belief in your own dignity. Make sure you have the determination to excel and remember that the most important ingredient for success is to build a character,” he shared.

G Viswanathan, chancellor, VIT University, spoke about the need for more investment in education. “There has been a long-standing demand to increase the allocation to 6 per cent of the GDP but even in the last budget, it was only 3 per cent. When it comes to higher education — availability, affordability, and quality are problems. The government should introduce reforms in education so that we catch up with the developed countries,” he said.