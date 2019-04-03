Chennai parents allege CBSE school failed LKG kid, demand return of fees

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Parents of a kid studying in lower kindergarten on Tuesday alleged that a CBSE school at Adyar detained their ward in the same class since she was unable to cope up with the syllabus and also forcibly made them write a letter assuring that their ward be retained in the same class.

The parents demanded their fee be returned and also wanted the State government to initiate action against the erring school authorities. P Jaishankar, a driver with MTC and his wife J Hemavathi, of Tiruvanmayur, admitted their three-year-old child in Bharath Senior Secondary School in kindergarten last year. However, when the results were out in the middle of March, the parents were called separately and were informed by the teacher that their ward results were being withheld since the grades were poor, said the parents while addressing the press.

Hemavathi said even the next academic year first term fee of Rs 15275 for their ward for LKG was also paid as per the instruction of the teachers in the school after a consent letter of studying in the same class was obtained on the same day of the result.“ Since a number of students are on waiting list for LKG, the coordinator wanted us to write a letter and pay the fees the same day”, she said.

The parents further alleged that they were unable to meet the principal of the institution. A total of Rs 65273 paid to the school was demanded by the parents. A Senthil Arumugam, general secretary, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam said, “As per the Right to Education norms, a student is not supposed to be failed till Class V. However, private institutions across the State are detaining students, which is illegal”.

He further added that the State government has to seriously take action against such private schools, which will set an example for other institutions.Refuting the allegations, the school principal K Prem Shantha told Express that the allegations raised by the parents had never come to her purview and assured that the issue will be sorted out. She also emphasised that the school never took such letters from parents forcibly.