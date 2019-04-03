Four nabbed for burglaries, chain snatching crimes in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men who were allegedly involved in burglaries and snatching were arrested in three different incidents. Police recovered 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler. M Abdul Rahman runs a textile shop at Pondy Bazaar.

On February 14 when he came to open the shop, he found around Rs 1 lakh stolen. Police said a special team was formed and through CCTV footage, it was found that the burglary was committed by a history-sheeter. On Monday, police arrested Malar Kannan from Virudhunagar.

81 sovereigns of gold, a car, 1.5 kg of silver, two CCTV cameras and a laptop were recovered. In another incident, Pallikaranai police arrested two men for stealing a bike and seized the vehicle. Meanwhile, two months after a woman lost her gold chain in Kodambakkam, police arrested the suspect and recovered the chain.