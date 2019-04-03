Home Cities Chennai

Four nabbed for burglaries, chain snatching crimes in Chennai

Police, who arrested the culprits in three different incidents, recovered 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler.

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Four men who were allegedly involved in burglaries and snatching were arrested in three different incidents. Police recovered 90 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1.5 kg of silver, a four-wheeler and a two-wheeler. M Abdul Rahman runs a textile shop at Pondy Bazaar.

On February 14 when he came to open the shop, he found around Rs 1 lakh stolen. Police said a special team was formed and through CCTV footage, it was found that the burglary was committed by a history-sheeter. On Monday, police arrested Malar Kannan from Virudhunagar.

81 sovereigns of gold, a car, 1.5 kg of silver, two CCTV cameras and a laptop were recovered. In another incident, Pallikaranai police arrested two men for stealing a bike and seized the vehicle. Meanwhile, two months after a woman lost her gold chain in Kodambakkam, police arrested the suspect and recovered the chain.

