Home Cities Chennai

Madras High Court wants temple restrained from opening wedding hall on government land

A petition was filed  to restrain Sri Marundheeswarar Temple in Tiruvanmiyur from opening a wedding hall on a land belonging to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, opposite the temple on the ECR.

Published: 03rd April 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court to restrain Sri Marundheeswarar Temple in Tiruvanmiyur from opening a wedding hall on the little over six acres of land belonging to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board, opposite the temple on the ECR.

When the petition from PR Sekar, secretary, Tiruvanmiyur House Site Ownership Public Welfare Association, which claimed the temple and its executive officer as ‘rank encroachers’ of the land, came up for hearing on Tuesday, the first bench of Chief Justice VK Tahilramani and Justice M Duraiswamy posted the matter to April 24 for filing counters by officials of the Corporation and Housing Board, temple authorities and the Housing department secretary.

According to petitioner, the land measuring 6.79 acres belonged to the State which allotted it to the Housing Board. However, R Jagadeesan claimed ownership of the land and moved the civil court. A compensation of Rs 4.60 lakh was deposited before the civil court.

At the end of the litigation, the government took over the property in 1986. The land was lying vacant until 2011 when the temple authorities trespassed on the land and started building the wedding hall there despite a stiff opposition from the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court Sri Marundheeswarar Temple Tamil Nadu Housing Board Tiruvanmiyur House Site Ownership Public Welfare Association

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp