Seven held for possessing 270 voter identity cards in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seven persons belonging to DMK were arrested for allegedly carrying 270 new voter identity cards in a car near Adambakkam on Tuesday. Police arrested 168 ward secretary Divakar (38), along with Yuvaraj (38), Ragavan (42), Subramani (47), Kalaimani (45), Ambrose (54) and Ravi (59). “When flying squad officials were searching an SUV, they found many voter identity cards,” said a police officer.

When enquired, the occupants reportedly said the ID cards belonged to their friends and relatives and they had collected them all together and had planned to distribute it on Tuesday. The officers were not convinced and since it was not legal to carry such a large number of cards during election time, officials seized the cards and arrested the men.