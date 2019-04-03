Styles and trends to breeze in Chennai through this summer 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : It is raining labels at Studio Trioss’ exhibition-cum-sale that boasts designer and bespoke clothing, exquisite jewellery, luxurious skincare products, quirky stationery, beautiful home linen, and much more.The clothes are the perfect balance of breezy and trendy. With great options for summer in bright colours and flowy fabrics in addition to pretty pastels and more elaborate wedding wear, there is a lot to choose from.

“Our collection is a different blend of traditional items,” said Mumbai-based Pummy Waalia who is exhibiting her work in the city after over a decade. “My daughter, Ishneet, brings in a very different sensibility with the embroidery. I take care of things like the finishing and fabric while she does the embroidery and a lot of the concepts, which is why you’ll see that the materials and placement are young and fresh.”

Some of the other designers are Kolkata-based Shruthi Sonthalia, Clad n Beautiful for Pakistani couture wear and Vihaan for daily casual wear. There are several options to choose from when it comes to jewellery which includes Tinseltrim, and Lady’s Love for handmade and fashionable jewellery.

If you want your children to look fashionable, look no further than Bengaluru-based Beautiful Mess. “Parents like their kids to look stylish and unique, and we give them options to choose from,” said Anita Manish, founder of Beautiful Mess, which specialises in children’s wear.

An interesting aspect of the exhibition is the variety of products on display. “I have been making this oil for four years now,” said Jutika Sampat who runs SIF Hair Oil. “The Diva hair oil, which is our signature, is a multipurpose product that helps stop hair fall and boosts hair growth. In addition, we have many other types of hair oils like almond oil, cold-pressed coconut oil, pure coconut oil, kalonji oil and even aloe vera oil. Each one serves a different purpose and helps with nourishing the hair.” The exhibition will be held today at The Folly, Amethyst. For details, call: 9840105010

Treats by Hungrezi

If you feel like munching on some delectable treats, while browsing through all the glorious bespoke clothing, exquisite jewellery, skincare products, stationery and home linen on display, head to the Hungerzi stall. You can also spend some time gaining insight into your life by getting your tarot cards read.