The motivating mompreneur from Chennai

In an interview, Preetha Nagarajan, co-founder of Plush Boot talks about women empowerment, ups and downs in running a business, and her growth over the years.

By  Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Creating job opportunities and connecting with like-minded women has been Preetha Nagarajan’s goal for many years now. She is the co-founder of Plush Boot pop-up exhibition. The mother of two boys runs an eight-year-old Facebook group Wondermoms, which has over 40,000 members. In this interview, Preetha talks about women empowerment, ups and downs in running a business, and her growth over the years. Excerpts:

Tell us about your first step as an entrepreneur?

I started Wondermoms in 2010. The concept of mommy bloggers and entrepreneurs was in its nascent stages. I gradually developed the platform and bonded with other mothers. The growth of the community reflects in the number. We continue to conduct monthly meetings, organise events and contribute to our society. Many mothers have got the chance to get back to work after delivery. 

What was the idea behind Plush Boot?

The idea of a pop-up exhibition has been there for five years. I partnered with Aysha Mubasira who runs Amara by Aysha. We established it as a brand and launched it last year. I used to organise women’s bazaar in Wondermoms, so it wasn’t something new to pull off. 

How is it different from other pop-ups in the city?

Our last edition was a souk — a night exhibition around the time of Ramzan. This is the first time that the concept of a night market became popular. Competing with multiple brands was challenging. We were keen on marketing with the help of influencers in the community. The people who wanted to work with us knew the kind of market we were exposed to through Wondermoms. They were sure about client visibility. Our exhibitions are themed as per seasons with equal share of delicacies and shopping.

How do you measure your personal growth?

I was ignorant in the initial days. Everything was Greek and Latin on social media. Over time, I picked up skills. Meeting different people made me stronger. I learned that business was all about sustainability, growth, and gratitude. People appreciate me for my boldness and ever-smiling face.

Compare yourself at work versus home?

I’m omnipresent. When you work from home, you eventually develop a multi-faceted personality.

Do you have an alter-ego?

Not many people know that I sing. I wonder if it would be a secret after this.

What are your other interests?

I like upcycling glass bottles and decoupage. I also enjoy listening to semi-classical and R&B music.

Tell us about your partner?

Aysha is artistic and crafty. Our partnership just clicked. We keep our differences of opinion aside and work towards improving the brand. 

What’s your stress buster?

I’m a movie buff. I can never stop with one film. I occasionally sing. Travelling is on my bucket list.

What next? 
We’ve completed three editions of Plush Boot. The upcoming one will have seasonal clothes. I want to turn Plush Boot into an online store soon. The next exhibition is on April 5 and 6 at Buva House.

