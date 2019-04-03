Home Cities Chennai

The tree of hopes and prayers in Chennai

The Arul Migil Kalkathaman temple has seen people who wish to bear children tie the ornament to one of its trees.

The tree is located behind a small gate at the junction after Harrington Road

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tucked away behind a small gate at the junction after Harrington Road and before Chetpet bridge, is a large tree, with many ornaments tied to it. The ornaments contain a blue statue of Nandi, placed between a small yellow platform and tied with a string.

Behind the tree, hidden away from the traffic on the road, is the Arul Migil Kalkathaman temple. With a shrine, a gopuram and a hall for prayer and festival celebrations, the temple is dedicated to Amman, the mother Goddess worshipped in Tamil Nadu, who is also the reincarnation of Goddess Kali. “People who wish to bear children tie the ornament to the tree,” said RD Palani, president of the Arul Migil Kalkathaman Bhakta Jana Sabai, the trust that organises festivities for the temple. “We’ve seen a 90 per cent success rate thus far. The power of Amma (Amman) is something that has touched them all, and blessed them with children.”

According to the temple priest Karthik, whose family has been performing all the sacred rites here over the last four generations, couples need to only perform a particular ritual once a week, for five weeks. “First, they offer one lemon to the Goddess. Then, they eat one lemon here at the temple. They keep the third lemon under their pillow. This, coupled with the abhishegam and tying the ornament, will help conceive a child,” he said.

Both Karthik and Palani claim that the temple was formed over 600 years ago, when India was under the Mughal rule. A Nawab constructed the temple in typical Mughal style, with a domed roof. This was later rebuilt in 2004 to its current style. Even 600 years ago, the temple was still a place for couples to pray for a family.

“In the 90s, we saw many famous singers like SP Balasubrahmanyam and Illayarajaa coming to our temple and hosting kutcheris. We used to have a week-long festival during the last week of the Aadi month. Now, due to the signal and the traffic, we cannot hold such kutcheris,” said Palani.The tree remains covered with ornaments, and every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, people visit the temple to seek the Goddess’ blessings.

