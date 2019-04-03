Two auto drivers held for kidnap, rape of minor girl in Kancheepuram

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police arrested two autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a class 10 girl on Sunday.Police said the girl left home after a fight with her father on Sunday morning. As she did not return, her parents lodged a missing complaint in the evening. The girl returned home on Monday morning and told her parents that she had been raped.

Subsequently, the police altered the missing case into a kidnap and rape and arrested two autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday. Search is on for two more suspects.“The 15-year-old girl had some argument with her father on Sunday morning and left home. She boarded an auto with the driver and his friend,” said a police officer. Preliminary investigations revealed that the men took the girl to a temple which was closed at the time. The duo, who saw the girl weeping, consoled her and promised that they would take her to another temple nearby, said the police officer.

“The two men then allegedly took the girl to a deserted land and committed the crime. On Monday morning, the girl walked back and narrated the incident to her parents, “ said Kancheepuram SP Santosh Hadimani. The duo allegedly raped the girl and also called two others, who also sexually abused her. Later they fled, said the police. The girl was admitted to a government hospital.

Another senior police officer said the girl knew the men since they belonged to the same locality. Based on details given by the girl, the police arrested the duo under the POCSO Act. Search is on for the remaining two suspects.