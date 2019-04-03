Home Cities Chennai

Two auto drivers held for kidnap, rape of minor girl in Kancheepuram

Search is on for two more suspects who took girl to deserted land with the held persons.

Published: 03rd April 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, molestation

Representational image. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancheepuram police arrested two autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a class 10 girl on Sunday.Police said the girl left home after a fight with her father on Sunday morning. As she did not return, her parents lodged a missing complaint in the evening. The girl returned home on Monday morning and told her parents that she had been raped.

Subsequently, the police altered the missing case into a kidnap and rape and arrested two autorickshaw drivers on Tuesday. Search is on for two more suspects.“The 15-year-old girl had some argument with her father on Sunday morning and left home. She boarded an auto with the driver and his friend,” said a police officer. Preliminary investigations revealed that the men took the girl to a temple which was closed at the time. The duo, who saw the girl weeping, consoled her and promised that they would take her to another temple nearby, said the police officer.

“The two men then allegedly took the girl to a deserted land and committed the crime. On Monday morning, the girl walked back and narrated the incident to her parents, “ said Kancheepuram SP Santosh Hadimani. The duo allegedly raped the girl and also called two others, who also sexually abused her. Later they fled, said the police. The girl was admitted to a government hospital.

Another senior police officer said the girl knew the men since they belonged to the same locality. Based on details given by the girl, the police arrested the duo under the POCSO Act. Search is on for the remaining two suspects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kancheepuram police Kancheepuram rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp