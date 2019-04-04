Chennai bank jobs scam: 424 appear in CBI court

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Collectorate campus that usually wears a deserted look was quite abuzz on Wednesday as the CBI Court had summoned 446 people in connection with a Chennai-based bank recruitment scam. In 2013-15, the bank recruited 900 persons for the posts of sweeper and messenger and for other services. After it was found that a section of employees accepted money to recruit several persons known to them who were overqualified, cases of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy were filed against them by the CBI.

According to special public prosecutor MV Dinakar, the personnel and administration department of the bank launched the recruitment drive across the State in 2013-2015. But, in colluding with the All Indian Overseas Bank Employees Union (AIOBEU), a conspiracy was hatched and the recruitment conducted by interviewing ineligible candidates.

The basic qualifications as per the recruitment were a pass in class 8 exam and failure in Class 10 exam. However, the candidates, who appeared for the interview, were overqualified with one of them working abroad, said Dinakar. The candidates all produced fake certificates obtained from their respective schools and officials, who were all booked by the CBI. The judge adjourned the case to June 12.