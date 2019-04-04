Home Cities Chennai

Chennai bank jobs scam: 424 appear in CBI court

CBI filed cases after it was found that a section of employees accepted money to recruit several persons known to them who were overqualified for recruitment.

Published: 04th April 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

A total of 446 people issued summons in the IOB recruitment case appeared before Chennai collectorate on Wednesday. (Express|Harish Murali)

A total of 446 people issued summons in the IOB recruitment case appeared before Chennai collectorate on Wednesday. (Express|Harish Murali)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Chennai Collectorate campus that usually wears a deserted look was quite abuzz on Wednesday as the CBI Court had summoned 446 people in connection with a Chennai-based bank recruitment scam. In 2013-15, the bank recruited 900 persons for the posts of sweeper and messenger and for other services. After it was found that a section of employees accepted money to recruit several persons known to them who were overqualified, cases of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy were filed against them by the CBI.

According to special public prosecutor MV Dinakar, the personnel and administration department of the bank launched the recruitment drive across the State in 2013-2015. But, in colluding with the All Indian Overseas Bank Employees Union (AIOBEU), a conspiracy was hatched and the recruitment conducted by interviewing ineligible candidates.

The basic qualifications as per the recruitment were a pass in class 8 exam and failure in Class 10 exam. However, the candidates, who appeared for the interview,  were overqualified with one of them working abroad, said Dinakar. The candidates all produced fake certificates obtained from their respective schools and officials, who were all booked by the CBI. The judge adjourned the case to June 12.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Collectorate Chennai CBI Court All Indian Overseas Bank Employees Union Chennai 2013 bank scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp