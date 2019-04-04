Chennai Principal Sessions Court upholds former police inspector’s conviction

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Principal Sessions Court here has confirmed the trial court’s judgment convicting former police inspector Abdul Samad for holding foreign currencies to the tune of Rs 2.94 crore without prior permission from the Reserve Bank in 1993.

Abdul Samad was convicted under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, 1973 (FERA) by the Economic Offences Court-II, Chennai. The court had convicted Abdul Samad to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for acquiring foreign currencies without prior permission from the RBI.

During FERA investigation by the Enforcement Directorate, a search was conducted at the residential premises of Samad on July 15, 1993 and foreign currencies — US dollar 1,92,493, Saudi Riyals 5,44,000, Qatar Riyals 12,000, UAE Dinar 70,500 and Singapore Dollars 11 — (all equivalent to Rs 2,94,50,120) were seized. The Principal Sessions Court dismissed Samad’s appeal and confirmed the trial court’s order on conviction.