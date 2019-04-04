Home Cities Chennai

Fake I-T officials loot Rs 3 lakh from house in Chennai

 Four persons disguised as income tax officials escaped with `3 lakh, gold chain and mobile phones from a grocery shop owner’s house in Korattur. 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Four persons disguised as income tax officials escaped with Rs 3 lakh, gold chain and mobile phones from a grocery shop owner’s house in Korattur. Around 2 pm, a car pulled up in front of the shop of M Sivaprakasam on Tuesday. Four men alighted and told him that they were from the I-T department and they had to search his house which was on the first floor of the building.

“They downed the shop’s shutters and took Sivaprakasam to his house. They searched the cupboard and took `3 lakh and other valuables,” police said. They told Sivaprakasam to collect the valuables at the I-T office at Nungambakkam. It was only later the victim realised that he had been duped.

