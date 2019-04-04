Raw safety in these Chennai citizen's ripe age

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: V Balasubramanian, 65

In the case of government-run services in banks, normally a separate counter is provided for transactions by senior citizens. Mostly it will be closed and they will be forced to stand in general queue. Also, senior citizens find it challenging to climb the steps to board train/buses. The government should re-design them by making it user-friendly. Society should also help out senior citizens as much as possible in road crossing, or offering their seats to them in the buses. They must be treated with respect. Though the government is doing a lot for the benefit of senior citizens, there is a lack of enforcement or regulations at the field level in availing the public services by them.

Srinivasa Venkatraman, 95

Pranab Mukherjee, the former finance minister who went on to become the President of India, understood the condition of senior citizens over 80 and called them ‘Super senior citizens’ an extended benefit of five lakh as tax-free and it was a boon for them. Just like for Persons with Disability (PwDs), the government should give special caps, badge, and walking stick for senior citizens over 90 years of age, who can be identified in banks and public places to avoid standing in the long queues. We should get fifty per cent fare of the total fare and not fuel fare as for air travel. Lower berths should be given to the elderly as per handicapped passengers quota.

Senguttuvan S, 70

The Central Government which had collected tax all along from the seniors should identify and reach out to help in their old age by creating a National Council for Aged, by appointing a minister to extend services and help. Hostels must be built exclusively for senior citizens with food facility so that the poor and downtrodden are taken care of with medical facilities. Financial and health securities must be ensured by adequate savings and deposits and medical insurance. Our culture of respecting elders must be inculcated in children from primary schools and by parents at home.

VS Natarajan, 79

The government has a huge role to play in restoring dignity in the lives of the elderly. Few suggestions are: personnel from the local police station can conduct beat patrol and visit houses of the elderly in the locality, particularly those in high-risk categories namely elders living alone, elderly couples living alone, elderly widow or widower, elderly with restricted mobility due to stroke, Parkinson’s, dementia, and arthritis. The police should also verify antecedents and maintain records of servant maids, drivers, watchman, and milk vendor, and paperboy. Avoid wearing expensive jewellery or carrying a lot of cash.

Vimala Ganeson, 73

It is the independent and home alone senior citizens who are prone to safety issues. When compared to foreign countries, their safety in India, despite the presence of myriad CCTV cameras, is at stake. Mobile applications for banking is a boon for senior citizens. Similarly, the state government should introduce apps to ensure their safety in Tamil Nadu.

K Ramakrishna, 66

Protecting yourself is most important. You must be aware of how to keep yourself safe. Also, senior citizens must gather, support each other and educate themselves on how to be safe. Proper police vigilance is a must. Coming to infrastructural needs, water has become a scarcity and the government must ensure we need not toil so much to find water. Arrangements can be made to address medical needs by making it available at their doorstep. The government can come up with a nationalised helpline number to avail social security schemes.

S Venugopalan, 74

Chennai takes pride in its culture and values, but unfortunately, the care of the aged is on the decline. It is the parents who make a lot of sacrifices throughout their life. The joint family system practiced in our country made the caring of the elderly a matter of daily routine. December 2 is observed as Senior Citizens’ Day and many meetings are only held to mark the day, but in reality, nothing is happening. Those who talk loudly at meetings to protect the aged do not practice at home. The senior citizens need compassionate listening to their problems by their kith and kin, which in itself makes them feel safe.

RT Namasivayam, 81

Physical assault, theft, and health problems are to be considered. Having an identification card with details of blood group, and contacts of friends and close relatives in the ID card will be handy in times of distress. Senior citizens organisations like Probus Club of Chennai issue ID cards for their members with all these details. Others can contact HelpAge India for such cards at nominal fees. Senior citizens’ who can use smartphones should download KAVALAN-SOS developed by Police. Elderly women should not wear too much jewellery or talk on the phone while walking alone. Senior citizens should share the taxi number with family or friends while travelling alone. Learn to use Paytm or similar apps or debit/credit cards for making payments.