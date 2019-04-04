Home Cities Chennai

Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu inaugurates a new hall for all

TN Governor and chief guest Banwarilal Purohit spoke about persons with disabilities who had excelled in their chosen fields.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 12:04 AM   |  A+A-

Gokul Srinivas, a student of SPASTN, was felicitated

Gokul Srinivas, a student of SPASTN, was felicitated

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spastics Society of Tamilnadu (SPASTN) inaugurated the Therapeutic Enrichment Activity Hall – R&D [TEACH-R&D] MRT1 (Madras Round Table 1) on Wednesday. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu was the chief guest. He spoke about persons with disabilities who had excelled in their chosen fields. “These people did not let disability come in the way of their success,” he said. “It is necessary to develop courage for sustenance in the long run.

According to the 2011 Census, 2.21% of the population was affected by some form of disability. The Central and state governments are doing a lot in terms of reservation for differently abled people, in education and employment.” On the occasion, Gokul Srinivas, a student of SPASTN, was felicitated for winning gold and silver medal in swimming at The Special Olympics World Games held in Abu Dhabi in March. SPASTN raised Rs 81,000 for his training. 

This project took nearly four years to be completed. The design and project management of TEACH (R&D) MRT1 was done pro bono by architect Cheralathan at a cost of Rs 5 crore. There are 37 major donors of MRT1, including individual donors, foundations, and CSR initiatives. VL Indira Dutt, president of SPASTN, Tarun Reddy, chairperson of Madras Round Table 1, PS Kumar, treasurer of SPASTN and LV Jayashree, director, were also present at the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spastics Society of Tamilnadu Madras Round Table 1 Therapeutic Enrichment Activity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp