Spastics Society of Tamil Nadu inaugurates a new hall for all

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Spastics Society of Tamilnadu (SPASTN) inaugurated the Therapeutic Enrichment Activity Hall – R&D [TEACH-R&D] MRT1 (Madras Round Table 1) on Wednesday. Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Tamil Nadu was the chief guest. He spoke about persons with disabilities who had excelled in their chosen fields. “These people did not let disability come in the way of their success,” he said. “It is necessary to develop courage for sustenance in the long run.

According to the 2011 Census, 2.21% of the population was affected by some form of disability. The Central and state governments are doing a lot in terms of reservation for differently abled people, in education and employment.” On the occasion, Gokul Srinivas, a student of SPASTN, was felicitated for winning gold and silver medal in swimming at The Special Olympics World Games held in Abu Dhabi in March. SPASTN raised Rs 81,000 for his training.

This project took nearly four years to be completed. The design and project management of TEACH (R&D) MRT1 was done pro bono by architect Cheralathan at a cost of Rs 5 crore. There are 37 major donors of MRT1, including individual donors, foundations, and CSR initiatives. VL Indira Dutt, president of SPASTN, Tarun Reddy, chairperson of Madras Round Table 1, PS Kumar, treasurer of SPASTN and LV Jayashree, director, were also present at the event.