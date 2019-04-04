Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board consultant held for submitting bogus expert opinion

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : A day after the Madras High Court launched suo-motu contempt of court proceedings against DGP JK Tripathy, chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) for submitting a bogus expert opinion in court, Chennai city crime branch (CCB) sleuths arrested GV Kumar (51), said to be the consultant of the Board, on Tuesday. According to a member of the board, Kumar was hired to prepare question papers and being a psychologist, he had contributed to preparation of psychology questions for the TNUSRB examinations held in the recent and past years too.

The entrustment document fraud (EDF) wing of the CCB has booked a cheating case against two persons — Kumar (51), a resident of Anna Nagar, and Moorthy (62), a retired maths teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya on the IIT-M campus.

“As per the instructions of the Madras High Court, we have not arrested the retired school teacher since he has submitted a report to the TNUSRB, which is under enquiry. But we have arrested Kumar for introducing Moorthy to the TNUSRB officials claiming him to be an IIT-M professor,” said a police officer. The case is about recruitment for the post of Sub-Inspector (Finger print) in 2018. S Arunachalam, a grade II constable, who applied for the post, missed selection by half a mark. He approached the High Court, alleging that he had missed out on the score due to a wrong answer key.

When the board submitted an expert opinion, his plea was dismissed. But the case took an interesting turn when it was found that there was no Prof D Moorthy at IIT-M. The board also admitted that the opinion was bogus and informed the court that criminal cases had been initiated against Kumar who was the key person in getting the opinion.

Moorthy has said that he was called by his professor Kumar to solve a problem and the personal assistant to an IG-rank police officer asked him to sign the paper he solved, but later someone has inserted Dr in the prefix and Professor IIT-M in the suffix. Meanwhile, suo motu contempt of court proceedings were launched against Tripathy, chairperson of the board.

The CCB officials have registered a case under the IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one), and 491 (breach of contract) read with 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) against Kumar and Moorthy.