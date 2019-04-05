A students’ paradise:TNIE Education Expo 2019 begins tomorrow in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Indian Express (TNIE) Education Expo 2019’ – an exhibition for higher education- will be held on April 6 and 7 at Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam, in association with VIT University.

More than 40 leading educational institutions from South India will participate in the expo and offer courses in medicine, engineering, technology, marine biology, arts and sciences, animation, overseas education, and IAS coaching centres. The expo will have special lectures by subject experts and will provide tips to Standards X and XII students in choosing their colleges and universities.

Students and parents can interact with representatives of educational institutions to choose the desired course and decide the right career.

One of the primary highlights of the programme, on day 1 will be Gopinath of Vijay TV Neeya- Nana fame who will be giving a motivational speech to students on the topic “Unnai Arindhal”. Various other interactive sessions have been arranged.

A special counselling session will be held in the expo on several topics in line “ On Overcoming Stress and the Distress Factors by Dr Geeta Lakshmi, Psychologist and Counsellor; Nutritional intake to improve focus and concentration by Mallika Saravanan, Master of Nutrition and Psychology and an easy way to crack biology in NEET and how to remember the concepts by Dr Azhagu Tamil Selvi, author and founder of Any Body Read Biology with a NEET mock test at the end of the session.

The event is co-presented by Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Vels University, co-sponsored by SRM University, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute and associate sponsor HCL.

The communication partner for the event is BSNL and NEET consultancy partner is ABRB. Entry is free. The expo will be open from 10.30 am to 7 pm. For details call: 9282438120, 9789667626.