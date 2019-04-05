Home Cities Chennai

Chennai woman’s suicide: Complaint against hubby

The woman's two sons have alleged that their father may have murdered her by pushing her on to  the tracks.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a woman allegedly jumped in front of a suburban train near Ambattur in front of her husband, her two sons have lodged a complaint with the Avadi railway police that their father himself could have murdered their mother by pushing her on to  the tracks.

The Avadi railway police said Sumathi was separated from her husband Moorthy three years ago. While their daughter was with Moorthy, two sons Vishnu (20) and Vishwa (17) stayed with Sumathi in Oragadam.

“On Tuesday evening, the couple met near Ambattur railway station when a quarrel broke out between them. Moorthy told Sumathi that he wanted to kill himself, but she suddenly jumped in front of an oncoming EMU and died,” said an Avadi railway police officer, quoting Moorthi.

While police sent her body for postmortem, their sons lodged a complaint with the Avadi railway police on Wednesday night that their father could have pushed Sumathi before the train and murdered her.
Police have registered a case of suspicious death and further investigations are on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai woman suicide Amabttur railway station suicide Chennai Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp