Chennai woman’s suicide: Complaint against hubby

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after a woman allegedly jumped in front of a suburban train near Ambattur in front of her husband, her two sons have lodged a complaint with the Avadi railway police that their father himself could have murdered their mother by pushing her on to the tracks.

The Avadi railway police said Sumathi was separated from her husband Moorthy three years ago. While their daughter was with Moorthy, two sons Vishnu (20) and Vishwa (17) stayed with Sumathi in Oragadam.

“On Tuesday evening, the couple met near Ambattur railway station when a quarrel broke out between them. Moorthy told Sumathi that he wanted to kill himself, but she suddenly jumped in front of an oncoming EMU and died,” said an Avadi railway police officer, quoting Moorthi.

While police sent her body for postmortem, their sons lodged a complaint with the Avadi railway police on Wednesday night that their father could have pushed Sumathi before the train and murdered her.

Police have registered a case of suspicious death and further investigations are on.