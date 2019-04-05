Home Cities Chennai

New judge to deal with fake stamp paper cases in Chennai

S Raju, Senior Civil Judge, functioning as Metropolitan Magistrate for exclusive trial of CCB case in Egmore has been transferred and posted as Metropolitan Magistrate, Special Court.

Published: 05th April 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Santhosh, Senior Civil Judge, now functioning as II Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore, has been transferred and posted as Metropolitan Magistrate, Special Court to deal with cases of fake stamp papers and fake Indian currencies, in Egmore.

S Raju, Senior Civil Judge, functioning as Metropolitan Magistrate for exclusive trial of CCB cases (relating to cheating cases) and CBCID Metro cases in Egmore, has been transferred and posted as Metropolitan Magistrate, Special Court to try the CBCID cases  under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act in the newly sanctioned court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai judge transfer Chennai I Metropolitan Magistrate Chennai Metropolitan Magistrate Special Court CBCID Metro cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp