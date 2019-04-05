New judge to deal with fake stamp paper cases in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: B Santhosh, Senior Civil Judge, now functioning as II Metropolitan Magistrate in Egmore, has been transferred and posted as Metropolitan Magistrate, Special Court to deal with cases of fake stamp papers and fake Indian currencies, in Egmore.

S Raju, Senior Civil Judge, functioning as Metropolitan Magistrate for exclusive trial of CCB cases (relating to cheating cases) and CBCID Metro cases in Egmore, has been transferred and posted as Metropolitan Magistrate, Special Court to try the CBCID cases under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act in the newly sanctioned court.