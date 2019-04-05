Home Cities Chennai

Rent Authority set up, Chennaiites have 90 days to register agreements

As per the law, every tenancy agreement between  parties after the commencement of the Act should be registered with the Rent Authority within 90 days from the date of execution.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Now, Chennaites have 90 days to register their rental agreements with the Rent Authority after it was set up by Chennai Collector.

The district collector, under powers conferred under Section 30 of Tamil Nadu Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act 2017, which came into effect on February 22, 2019, has appointed eight officials in the rank of deputy collector as Rent Authorities for 16 taluks of the district on March 26.

Initially, when the Act was notified there was no Rent Authority and now after more than a month, Chennai district has created rent authorities for taluks.

It is learnt that each officer will be taking care of two taluks. These include Perambur taluk and Ayanavaram taluk each which be placed under the jurisdiction of district backward classes and minorities welfare officer, Chennai; Purasawalkam and Tondiarpet taluk to be placed under revenue divisional officer or sub-collector, Chennai North division; Mylapore and Velachery Taluk under personal assistant (General) to the collector, Chennai; Mambalam and Guindy Taluk under revenue divisional officer or sub-collector, Chennai South division; Egmore and Aminjikarai Taluks under district inspection cell officer, Chennai Collectorate; Alandur and Sholinganallur Taluks under the special deputy collector (Social Security Scheme), Chennai; Ambattur and Maduravoyal taluks under the revenue divisional officer or sub-collector, Chennai Central division; and Madhavaram and Tiruvottriyur taluks under additional personal assistant to the collector.

As per the law, every tenancy agreement entered into between the parties after the  commencement of the Act should be registered with the Rent Authority within 90 days from the date of execution of such an agreement.

The Rent Authority shall upon receipt of the application will verify the name, identity and address of the parties and register the tenancy agreement and grant tenancy registration number within 30 days from the date of submission of such application.

Later, the name of the parties, details of the premises and tenure of the tenancy will be uploaded in the website within 15 days from the date of registration.
The termination of rent agreement will have to be notified to the rent authority within 15 days from the date of such expiry which has to be updated in the website. In case of rental arrears, the tenant has to pay an interest of eight per cent per annum.

New regulations

As per the TN Regulation of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants Act, which came into effect on February 22, 2019, every tenancy agreement entered into after the commencement of the Act should be registered within 90 days from the date of execution of such agreement

