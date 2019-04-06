Chennai court issues warrant against Vasan Eye Care group MD & wife

Harish Murali By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-II, S Malarmathi, on Friday issued non-bailable warrants against Dr AM Arun and his wife Meera Arun of Vasan Eye Care group for their failure to appear in an income tax returns case.

According to the Special Public Prosecutor for Income Tax Department, M Sheela, the NBWs were issued because the duo failed to appear before the court despite receipt of summons pertaining to a case for not filing I-T returns for 2014-15 financial year.

Section 276CC of Income Tax Act provides that if a person wilfully fails to furnish in due time the return of income, he shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term, as specified therein, with a fine. There are various income tax cases pertaining to Vasan Group and its managing director Arun pending before the Economic Offences Court.

In 2014-15, the individuals did not file their I-T returns and during a search by the department across the State in important branches of Vasan Eye Care on December 1, 2015, the accused admitted that they had taxable income for more than Rs 2.44 crore, the prosecution submitted.

The Income Tax department then served them notices and filed a case at the Additional CMM Court, Economic Offences-II. The court issued summons to the duo to appear before the court on Friday. However, as the two failed to appear, NBWs were issued against them. The case was adjourned to May 6.