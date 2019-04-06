Home Cities Chennai

Gold worth Rs 91.5 lakhs seized at Chennai airport

Based on a tip-off, six male passengers who arrived from Colombo by Sri Lanka Air flight UL 123 were intercepted.

Chennai Airport

Chennai Airport (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Customs Air Intelligence Unit sleuths foiled a bid to smuggle 2.8 kg gold, worth `91.5 lakh in separate incidents at the Chennai international airport.

On Thursday night, based on specific intelligence, six male passengers who arrived from Colombo by Sri Lanka Air flight UL 123 were intercepted. They were identified as Thamimul Ansari 25, KeedirNaina Mohamed 48, Abdul Maleek 49, Fakrudeen 39, Qraisneina Mohamed 35, and Sadam Hussain 27. During a search, 11 bundles of rubbery spread wrapped in black adhesive tape were found concealed in their rectums.

On extraction by heat treatment, 1.3 kg gold worth Rs  42.5 lakh was recovered, a press release said.
In another incident on Friday, six passengers - three Malaysian and three Indians were intercepted after they arrived by Air Asia flight AK 11 from Kuala Lumpur.

The three Malaysians - A Kumar 45, Palamuthu 42, Santha 42 and three Indians - Thameem Ansari 44 and Ajees Khan 28, of  Chennai and Ajees Ali 44 from Ramanathapuram were picked up for carrying gold. A total 1.5 kg gold worth Rs 49 lakh was recovered.

