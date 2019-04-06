Southeast relish in Chennai's local cuisine

Home Cities Chennai

From sotos, satays, rendangs, sweet-saucy colenak to longtongs the ongoing Indonesian Food Festival will serve a variety of delectable dishes.

Published: 06th April 2019

It features a buffet and a la carte menu | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The entrance to Chap Chay at the Raintree Hotel was decked up with colourful umbrellas. Inside, each table sported a green coconut with little purple flowers, in celebration of the week-long Indonesian Food Festival.

Organised by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, Raintree Hotel and the Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia, the food festival features a buffet and a la carte menu curated by Indonesian chefs during lunch and dinner hours. The festival coincided with 70 years of Indo-Indonesian relations.

“India and Indonesia have been connected since the time of the Silk Road. Both countries use similar spices like turmeric, coriander and garlic. We want Chennaites to consume the spices and foods that they have always had, but in a different way,” said chef Faisal Martadinata, who curated the menu along with chef Sukarno Wibowo. 

All the spices have been imported from Indonesia to offer locals an authentic experience. At the inauguration, Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia, Ade Sukendar, said, “Much is common between India and Indonesia — our colonial past, our economic policies, and our religions. Today, we want to offer Indians a different perspective of Indonesia. They say that if you want to know a country, taste its cuisine.”  

The inauguration featured two traditional dances from Indonesia. “Chennai and Sumatra are very common. Many know Indonesia for the city of Bali, but we want to show that there is more. We are a country of welcoming diverse people,” said Pupung Thariq Fadhillah, deputy director of Promotion in India, Ministry of Tourism, Republic of Indonesia.

The Indonesian Food Festival will be held at The Raintree, St Mary’s Road, Alwarpet for lunch and dinner. The festival will conclude on April 10. For details, call: 42252525

