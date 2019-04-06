Home Cities Chennai

TNIE launches voter awareness campaign

To create an awareness among people of their democratic rights and encourage them to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, The New Indian Express launched an awareness drive on Friday.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chennaiites pose near TNIE’s float urging people to vote in the Lok Sabha elections | D SAMPATH KUMAR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To create an awareness among people of their democratic rights and encourage them to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, The New Indian Express launched an awareness drive on Friday.
As part of the initiative, two specially designed vehicles with messages urging people to exercise their franchise will move around the city and sensitise people to voting in the elections, scheduled for April 18.
 The two vehicles started their journey from Tower Park in Anna Nagar on Friday and it will travel to different parts of the city and reach out to a maximum number of people.

For next 12 days, the two vehicles will move around the major junctions such as Loyola College signal, Valluvar Kottam signal, Chennai Trade Centre, Guindy bus stop, Gandhi Mandapam, Perambur park, Beach road, Chepauk, Choolai, Mogappair, Mount Road, Kolathur, Vyasarpadi, Korukkupet, Royapuram, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Adyar, T Nagar, Pallavaram, Avadi, East Tambaram, Chromepet and Medavakkam.

The awareness drive will conclude on April 16. Messages such as ‘Each Vote Counts’ and “Be counted” are written on the vehicles.

People have also welcomed the TNIE initiative. “The voters’ turnout in the city is usually lower in comparison to the rural areas. There is an urgent need to sensitise people to the importance of exercising their voting rights during elections The awareness drive conducted by the TNIE will definitely help in encouraging people,” said Hariram, who posed happily in front of the awareness vehicle.

Comments

