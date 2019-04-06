Home Cities Chennai

With an eye on the future, this gamer in Chennai enjoys playing online

22-year-old Sharath Daraindharane has  formed a PUBG team, Obsidian ESports.

Online gamer Sharath Daraindharane

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Sharath Daraindharane was four years old, he spent his afternoons and evenings, at his father’s computer centre, playing Prince, an 8-bit browser game. These leisurely afternoons with his father are of one of the many happy memories he has of gaming.

The 22-year-old started out with single player games and then transitioned into multiplayer games like Call of Duty, and has ranked fourth globally in Ghost Recon Online leaderboards. During his college years, Sharath got into Dota 2, a multiplayer online battle arena game and  took part in competitions.

He moved to Chennai for his internship, and formed a PUBG team, Obsidian ESports. “I love all shooting games, but Battle Royale format was something new. It was more challenging. In Battle Royales, if you are the last one standing, you are the best player,” said the final year architecture student of The MIDAS Institute of Design and Architecture. The team came fourth at the Omen by HP Challenger Series, held in August 2018.

During this year-long internship, Sharath played at various gaming cafes in the city. However, once he returned to college, Sharath visited Chennai over the weekend, every weekend, for two months, to train and get better. “I didn’t have a place to stay in Chennai. I’d go to Arknemesis Gaming from 11 am, then go to LxG because they have night gaming, and I’d play till five am.

I’d sleep for a bit and get back,” he said. Two weeks back, Sharath finally got a gaming PC. Through his twitch channel habibs_tv, he plays games live to his small audience of online viewers. “However, the viewer base in India for streaming is very low,” he said.Sharath hopes to eventually take up either competitive gaming or regular streaming as a career in the future. “Kids should do whatever they want to do, as long as they show dedication and consistency,” he said.

Sharath Daraindharane Chennai gamers Obsidian ESports Chennai multiplayer games

