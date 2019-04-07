Home Cities Chennai

Chennai cops pool Rs 70000 to help Sudanese man go home

Mohammed Al Musthafa was held in August last year for allegedly threatening some boys with a knife when they tried to pick a fight.

Published: 07th April 2019 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 01:19 AM   |  A+A-

Musthafa with his benefactors

Musthafa with his benefactors

By Sahaya Novinston Lobo
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty-seven-year-old Sudan national Mohammed Al Musthafa will be able to see his family in Khartoum after three years thanks to Chennai cops who pooled in close to Rs 70,000 to help him go home. Mustafa came to India in 2010. He failed his college final exams in 2016. He went to Sudan and returned the same year to re-take the exam but failed. His visa expired in 2017. 

“I did not have money for studies or to go home. I stayed in Chennai from February 2018 on Marina Beach, doing odd jobs,” he said. On August 2, 2018, he was held by Marina police for allegedly threatening some boys with a knife when they tried to pick a fight. He was released in December. 

“Last week, he came asking help to go home. We contacted his parents but they said they did not have money,” said a police officer. With commissioner AK Viswanathan’s nod, the cops pooled in some Rs 70,000 for flight tickets and expenses. His friends gave Rs 8,000.

He left for Sudan on Saturday. “He was overwhelmed as he hadn’t visited his family in three years. He wants to do farming,” said Inspector S Jayaraj, who made the arrangements. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Sudanese held Chennai Police Chennai Police foreigner help Chennai visa issues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp