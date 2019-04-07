NEET, JEE aspirants throng TNIE Education Expo 2019 in Chennai

Home Cities Chennai

Dr PV Vijayaraghavan, V-C, SRMC, inaugurating Edex Education Expo at Chennai Trade Centre | Martin Louis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As yet another academic year comes to an end, a majority of visitors who attended the first day of The New Indian Express (TNIE) Education Expo 2019 on Saturday were anxious parents of NEET and JEE aspirants and school students, who enquired mainly about colleges and coaching classes to crack entrance exams.

The two-day fair was inaugurated by PV Vijayaraghavan, Vice-Chancellor of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, VS Kanchana Bhaskaran, Dean of VIT, Chennai and G Gopalakrishnan from MGR Educational and Research Institute. The exhibition is being conducted by TNIE in association with VIT along with SRMC and Vels Institute of Science and Technology. 

Vijayaraghavan told Express that new courses which will be combining the field of medicine with technology will be introduced in SRMC from the next academic year onwards. “From 2020, we will start courses focusing on concepts including animation, the intranet of things, robotics and blockchain technology. Initially, we will begin with a class of 60 for each course. Healthcare quality, finance and HR are the three new verticals that will be introduced from this year under the MBA programme,” he said.

The number of students in SRMC who cracked the NEET exams had gone up from 3 to 34 in three years. 
At the two-day exhibition, which focuses on higher education, more than 40 educational institutions from South India is participating. They offer courses from an array of disciplines including engineering, medicine, banking and finance, arts, science and technology, journalism and animation.

Poll awareness campaign

CHENNAI: The awareness campaign launched by TNIE on Friday to sensitise people about voting rights saw many youth and first-time voters crowding around the two awareness vehicles which made rounds in the city on Saturday. The drive is held in association with Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu. For the next 12 days, the two vehicles will move around major junctions such as Loyola College signal, Valluvar Kottam signal, and Chennai Trade Centre among others. 

