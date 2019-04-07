Tamil Nadu government to frame dos and don’ts for beach resorts along East Coast Road in Chennai

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government is actively contemplating to frame dos and don’ts for beach resorts that have mushroomed along the East Coast Road (ECR). This follows the death of a critically endangered Cuban crocodile inside Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology allegedly due to high-decibel noise emanating from a star hotel in the neighbourhood. Though ECR has turned into a hub for recreational facilities, the stretch is home to several ecologically-sensitive areas, besides being fragile facing the threat of sea erosion.

Jayanti Murali, Director of Department of Environment and member secretary of Tamil Nadu State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA), told Express that a team will be sent on Monday to visit Madras Crocodile Bank and Sheraton hotel for inspection. “In the name of recreation and partying, the hotels and resorts cannot become a threat to environment and animals. We will bring certain regulatory mechanism for them to comply. The stretch is also known for Olive Ridley turtle nesting.”

Crocodile Bank officials have expressed concern over placing of high bass music speakers right next to the compound wall of the zoo creating unrest among the reptiles, many of whom are rare and endangered species. Romulus Whitaker, one of the founders of Crocodile Bank and renowned herpetologist, had said, “Cuban crocodile enclosure is around 50 ft from the wall which divides the hotel from us and the hi-fidelity speakers had been placed right next to it. The dead crocodile was healthy, had fed recently, and had no injuries or history of sickness.”

Jayanti said though election code of conduct stops the government from taking any policy decision, action will be taken to shift the speakers away from the Crocodile Bank compound. During the 103rd meeting of TNSCZMA, it was pointed out that there were already several beach resorts along the ECR between Chennai and Mahabalipuram and several projects were under construction.

Hence, it was emphasised that a comprehensive study should be conducted on the impact of hotels, beach resorts and other tourism activities, on the coastal and marine eco-system, flora and fauna, so as to strengthen the monitoring system, developing proper mitigation measures and policy decisions based on the carrying capacity of the coast.

Jayanti said the department has received proposals from several reputed institutions to conduct the study. “Work order will be issued after the election code of conduct is lifted.” Such a study to assess the carrying capacity of the coast is important as attempts are being made to increasingly commercialise the beaches.

Loopholes used to commercialise beaches

The new CRZ Notification, 2018 facilitates construction of beach resorts, hotels and tourism development projects both in CRZ-III and CRZ-II areas with certain ‘loose’ guidelines. As a result, the beaches are witnessing massive commercialisation