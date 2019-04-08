65 star tortoises, four gold idols seized at Anna International Airport

By PTI

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit at the Anna International Airport here have seized a total of 65 star tortoises concealed in hot pot boxes and four gold idols of Lord Ganesha from two different passengers.

According to a statement from the AIU, one Venkatesan, 24, of Chennai, who was bound for Bangkok from Chennai by Air Asia flight on Saturday, had cleared immigration and was proceeding towards security hold area. As his movement and behaviour appeared to be suspicious, he was questioned whether he was carrying any contraband. He answered the question evasively and so, AIU officials checked his luggage to find live tortoises concealed in two hot pot boxes.

Based on a confirmation from the Forest authorities about the star tortoises that were illegally being transported, the Customs authorities seized 65 species of them under the Customs Act read with Wild Life Protection Act 1972 and handed them over to the Forest department along with the passenger for further action under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

I n another incident, one Rajalingam Mahinthan, 30, a French passport-holder, who had arrived from Paris via Delhi by an Air India flight, was intercepted on suspicion by the AIU officers at the exit of arrival hall.

On examination, four small idols of Lord Ganesha were recovered, two from each bag which was found concealed in his luggage. The gold assayer certified that the silver-coated idols were made of gold of 12-carat purity and weighing four kg, they were valued at `65 lakh. The idols were seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962.

Inquiries revealed that the passenger, working as a floor supervisor in a fancy shop in Paris, was to hand over the idols to someone outside the Chennai airport. AIU officials took him outside the airport but even after waiting for a considerable time, no one came there to collect the idols.

Subsequently, the passenger has been arrested, added the AIU release.