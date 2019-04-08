‘Allow CBSE schools in matric campuses’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A writ plea has been made in the Madras High Court to permit schools, which have been recognised under Tamil Nadu Recognised Private School (Regulation) Rules and under the Code of Regulation for Matriculation Schools, to establish CBSE syllabus schools on the same premises.

Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana, before whom the petition from All India Private Educational Institutions Association, represented by its State general secretary K Palaniyappan of Saligramam, came up on Friday, ordered notice to the educational authorities concerned, returnable by June 6. The petition also sought to quash an order dated December 21, 2018 of the School Education Director as illegal and unconstitutional.

Petitioner said the association sent a representation to the authorities concerned on February 6, 2018.

As there was no response, it moved the High Court earlier, which directed the authorities to consider the representation and dispose of the same on merits and as per law within 12 weeks. By the order dated December 21, 2018, School Education Director rejected the plea. Hence, the present writ petition.

Petitioner contended that the impugned order was passed without application of mind as there is no rule prohibiting commencement of a parallel CBSE Board school on the same campus.