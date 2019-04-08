Home Cities Chennai

As mercury soars, faulty electricity metres add to residents’ concerns

As temperature continues to sizzle across the city, lack of single and three-phase electricity metres now has a pronounced effect on residents who are coping with frequent tripping of power. 

Published: 08th April 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As temperature continues to sizzle across the city, lack of single and three-phase electricity metres now has a pronounced effect on residents who are coping with frequent tripping of power. 
While shortage of these metres are delaying the handover of newly constructed apartments, already installed metres in houses are also dysfunctional in nature due to defects in their making, said sources.
One of the main reasons behind this problem is the poor quality of metres supplied by Tangedco due to which they burn frequently and in turn need to be replaced with new metres more often than usual. But for the past three months, supply of domestic electricity metres has been sparse though officials repeatedly promise to plug the shortage, residents said.

One such resident who faced a similar problem since November 2018 is Padmavathi S of Mylapore. After observing discrepancies in the meter, Tangedco officials changed the instrument at her residence six months ago, but the new metre also was also faulty. 

During March 2018, she paid `4,420 for 900 units consumed in the previous two months. Shockingly, for the same period in 2019 she had to pay `10,987 for same number of units consumed. “I have lodged two complaints, one during January 2019 and the other three weeks ago. Though no official took a look at the meter, in the website it said the problem had been resolved. After my last complaint, local Tangedco officials said meters were not available and that by April end a new batch will be supplied,” she said.

When Express contacted Tangedco, an official from materials management department said that a week ago around one lakh new meters had arrived from Noida, out of which 60,000 have been distributed and the rest will be distributed in two weeks. “All metres are checked. Faulty metres will not be sent. We had placed an order on February 25 itself. As they have to come  from Himachal Pradesh and Noida, because of elections each truck is delayed by a day. Once the model code of conduct was initiated, every truck carrying metres is checked at all toll gates,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
faulty electricity metres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp