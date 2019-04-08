As mercury soars, faulty electricity metres add to residents’ concerns

Madhumitha Viswanath By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As temperature continues to sizzle across the city, lack of single and three-phase electricity metres now has a pronounced effect on residents who are coping with frequent tripping of power.

While shortage of these metres are delaying the handover of newly constructed apartments, already installed metres in houses are also dysfunctional in nature due to defects in their making, said sources.

One of the main reasons behind this problem is the poor quality of metres supplied by Tangedco due to which they burn frequently and in turn need to be replaced with new metres more often than usual. But for the past three months, supply of domestic electricity metres has been sparse though officials repeatedly promise to plug the shortage, residents said.

One such resident who faced a similar problem since November 2018 is Padmavathi S of Mylapore. After observing discrepancies in the meter, Tangedco officials changed the instrument at her residence six months ago, but the new metre also was also faulty.

During March 2018, she paid `4,420 for 900 units consumed in the previous two months. Shockingly, for the same period in 2019 she had to pay `10,987 for same number of units consumed. “I have lodged two complaints, one during January 2019 and the other three weeks ago. Though no official took a look at the meter, in the website it said the problem had been resolved. After my last complaint, local Tangedco officials said meters were not available and that by April end a new batch will be supplied,” she said.

When Express contacted Tangedco, an official from materials management department said that a week ago around one lakh new meters had arrived from Noida, out of which 60,000 have been distributed and the rest will be distributed in two weeks. “All metres are checked. Faulty metres will not be sent. We had placed an order on February 25 itself. As they have to come from Himachal Pradesh and Noida, because of elections each truck is delayed by a day. Once the model code of conduct was initiated, every truck carrying metres is checked at all toll gates,” an official said.