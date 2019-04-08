City revels in everything luxury for two nights at this exclusive souk

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Buva House on Khader Nawaz Khan Road looked like a souk on Friday and Saturday as part of Plush Boot’s Arabian Nights exclusive night market. It featured an interesting mix of exhibitors to suit different needs, styles, sensibilities and budgets of the city customer.

Upon entering the venue, one was greeted with the aroma of fresh food wafting through the air as the food stalls served gleeful shoppers and their tired companions tasty treats that ranged from staples like biryani, shawarma, haleem, kebabs, hummus and pita bread, to mainstream munchies like french fries and a range of desserts.

“My wife drags me to all these exhibitions,” said Manas Shekhar, while his wife happily waved the three bags that were filled with goodies from the exhibition. “I don’t mind accompanying her only because I know that these places have good food. The biryani and shawarma were completely worth my time. She is pleased with her shopping and I got a good meal.”

Inside the exhibition space, it felt like a night market as shoppers jostled through the crowds to get a better look at what they wanted at the different stalls. The two levels were packed with options to keep everyone satisfied.

“We are spoilt for choice at these kinds of exhibitions,” said Rashmi Jain. “It is hard to just window shop because we tend to find something or that we can take back. The variety at this exhibition was good and I found myself wondering whether or not to buy something.”

The collection ranged from exquisite jewellery, bespoke clothing — casual and occasion wear — home decor, bath products, luxurious skincare, healthy eats, footwear, trendy clutches and much more.