Education expo: 2,500 students visit on last day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New Indian Express two-day education expo ended on Sunday with close to 2,500 students and their parents participating.

Other than engineering and medical courses, there were quite a good number of takers for courses in agriculture, animation and early career programmes. One such programme was offered by Tech Bee-HCL. It focused on providing jobs for students who completed class XII after 15 months of training.

On Saturday, a motivational session for students with regard to education was conducted by Neeya Naana fame Gopinath Chandran and a NEET mock test was held after a session which decoded Standard 11 biology using mnemonics and puzzles.

“Biology is a tedious subject with complicated names which are difficult to remember and reproduce for students. Hence, I decided to compile a series of puzzles, mnemonics and games into a book called Any Body can Read Biology which makes the entire process much easier,” said Azhaku Tamilselvi, author.

Close to 80 students took up the mock test and found the session to be informative which made the concepts easy to understand. “Concepts from NCERT book were simplified and presented well. But to improve this technique further, a questionnaire can be added at the end of every chapter,” said Maheshwari N, a student who attended the mock test.

Apart from this, two sessions, one on how to overcome stress for students and the other on how to improve nutritional intake for better concentration for both parents and students were held.