Good response to TNIE’s voting awareness drive

The awareness drive launched by The New Indian Express to encourage people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is receiving good response from the people.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Girls pose in front of a awareness vehicle, launched by TNIE, in Chennai | Nakshatra Krishnamoorthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The awareness drive launched by The New Indian Express to encourage people to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is receiving good response from the people.
On Sunday, third day of campaign, the two awareness vehicles, launched by TNIE, to sensitise people to the importance of casting votes, witnessed lots of visitors. 

People from all age groups came near the vehicles and collected pamphlets having messages explaining the need to vote in the polls. 
On Sunday, the vehicles moved around Perambur Park, Perambur railway station, Moolakadai, Madhavaram, Chennai Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, Porur , Iyyapanthangal and Poonamallee and created awareness among the residents.

The local residents also appreciated the TNIE move, saying that this kind of awareness drive should be carried out more aggressively in the city. “In rural districts the voters’ turnout is much more than in Chennai city. It is good that TNIE is making efforts to sensitise people to the importance of their votes,” said Nalini, an anganwadi teacher, who visited the vehicle.

However, Thanuja, an HR professional, who visited the  awareness vehicle at Perambur, said specific measures should be taken to educate the youths on their duty of voting in elections. “Nowadays, youth are not interested in politics. They don’t vote as they think it is of no use and we need to change that mindset,” said  Thanuja. 

