Roundabout on Gandhi Irwin bridge road spells danger

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pedestrians risk their lives to cross the road while vehicles crisscross across three lanes — it is chaos at the roundabout connecting Langs Road, Pantheon Road and Chintadripet, before the Gandhi Irwin bridge. Added to this, there are no traffic signals or police personnel in place.

“Minor accidents, especially involving motorists, occur frequently at this junction mostly because the vehicles coming from the Gandhi Irwin bridge from Poonamalle High Road come at a high speed on the flyover,” said R Jayanthi, who works at Egmore and passes through the stretch every day.

Pedestrians too find it difficult to cross the junction due to the absence of a separate path or a digitally allotted time for them to do so. “Though in peak hours traffic is diverted towards the Poonamalle High Road and Egmore railway station, traffic personnel are seldom deployed at this roundabout. It is almost impossible for pedestrians to cross the junction all the time, not just during peak hours,” said Siwani Patel, working at a hotel close to the junction.

Another motorist, R Kiran, said that the 60-feet Gandhi Irwin Bridge road has always been problematic for commuters. “With a defunct signal on the bridge, the near-collision with other vehicles has become a routine. Though the traffic is a little lean on the road during the day, there is a significant rise in the number of vehicles proceeding towards Chintadripet and those taking the road to reach Mount Road, later in the evening. It is absolute chaos and one has to carefully navigate the unruly movement of traffic. Installation of a traffic signal near the roundabout is imperative,” he said.

When contacted, an official from the traffic department said that setting up a traffic signal would only result in traffic blocks in the area. “I will do a study of the area very soon and come up with a suitable solution,” he said.