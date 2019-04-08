Home Cities Chennai

Roundabout on Gandhi Irwin bridge road spells danger

When contacted, an official from the traffic department said that setting up a traffic signal would only result in traffic blocks in the area.

Published: 08th April 2019 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Officials say setting up a traffic signal will cause more chaos  P Jawahar

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Pedestrians risk their lives to cross the road while vehicles crisscross across three lanes — it is chaos at the roundabout connecting Langs Road, Pantheon Road and Chintadripet, before the Gandhi Irwin bridge. Added to this, there are no traffic signals or police personnel in place. 
“Minor accidents, especially involving motorists, occur frequently at this junction mostly because the vehicles coming from the Gandhi Irwin bridge from Poonamalle High Road come at a high speed on the flyover,” said R Jayanthi, who works at Egmore and passes through the stretch every day.

Pedestrians too find it difficult to cross the junction due to the absence of a separate path or a digitally allotted time for them to do so. “Though in peak hours traffic is diverted towards the Poonamalle High Road and Egmore railway station, traffic personnel are seldom deployed at this roundabout. It is almost impossible for pedestrians to cross the junction all the time, not just during peak hours,” said Siwani Patel, working at a hotel close to the junction.

Another motorist, R Kiran, said that the 60-feet Gandhi Irwin Bridge road has always been problematic for commuters. “With a defunct signal on the bridge, the near-collision with other vehicles has become a routine. Though the traffic is a little lean on the road during the day, there is a significant rise in the number of vehicles proceeding towards Chintadripet and those taking the road to reach Mount Road, later in the evening. It is absolute chaos and one has to carefully navigate the unruly movement of traffic. Installation of a traffic signal near the roundabout is imperative,” he said.

When contacted, an official from the traffic department said that setting up a traffic signal would only result in traffic blocks in the area. “I will do a study of the area very soon and come up with a suitable solution,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gandhi Irwin bridge road

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp